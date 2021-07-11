Italy win Euro 2020

TEHRAN - Italy football team beat England in a penalty shootout to win the Euro 2020 on Sunday.

England have not won a major title since the 1966 World Cup.

Italy defeated England 3-2 after the match ended 1-1 following extra time at Wembley Stadium in London.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was the hero for the Azzurri in the shootout, saving penalties from Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, while Marcus Rashford failed to convert his penalty.

Luke Shaw had struck the fastest goal in a Euro final to put England ahead in the second minute.

Italy’s Leonard Bonucci scored the equalizer in the 67th minute.