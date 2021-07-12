Kamranifar appointed as General Secretary of FFIRI

TEHRAN - The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) appointed Hassan Kamranifar as the federation’s General Secretary.

He replaced Mansour Ghanbarzadeh, who was named as acting Secretary General in March.

Kamranifar is an Iranian retired assistant referee.

He officiated in two 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

Kamranifar also officiated at 2008 Olympic Games, African Cup of Nations 2010, 2011 AFC Asian Cup, 2012 and 2013 FIFA World Club Cups, and 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.