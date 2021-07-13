Iranian woman Bagherpour joins Slovenian GEN-I Volley

TEHRAN – Iranian international middle blocker Soudabeh Bagherpour has joined Slovenian volleyball club GEN-I Volley Nova Gorica.

Bagherpour, 31, joined the Slovenian team from Saipa on a one-year contract.

She is a member of Iran national volleyball team at the moment and prepares for the 2021 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship which will be held in the Philippines from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5.

“GEN-I Volley coach Majda Cicic called me and I decided to continue my volleyball in Slovenia. I think the Iranian women volleyball players are capable of playing in the top leagues,” Bagherpour said.

Bagherpour had been linked with a move to Turkish volleyball club Galatasaray Daikin last year.