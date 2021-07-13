“When the Moon Was Full” director Narges Abyar joins Silk Road film project

TEHRAN – The Chinese ambassador to Tehran announced on Sunday that Narges Abyar, the director of acclaimed Iranian drama “When the Moon Was Full”, will be heading for China to collaborate on a joint film project about the Silk Road.

“I’m really glad that I had a meeting with the renowned Iranian director Mrs. Narges Abyar,” Chang Hua said on his Twitter account.

“She will travel to China for a joint film project on the Silk Road,” he added, not giving any further details about the project.

Abyar received the HUM Women Leaders Award at the Governor’s House in the Pakistani city of Karachi in 2020.

The HUM Women Leaders Award is presented to female achievers from Pakistan and abroad by the HUM Network Limited, a global entertainment and news network and one of the largest broadcasting brands with a strong following among South Asia diaspora around the world.

Her 2019 movie “When the Moon Was Full” received the audience award at the 23rd Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia.

Other Iranian filmmakers have also collaborated in joint projects wither their Chinese counterparts over the past decade.

One of the latest examples is Majid Majidi, the director of the acclaimed child labor drama “Sun Children”.

Last December at the Hainan International Film Festival in Sanya, he announced his plan to visit Yunnan Province in southwest China to scout for potential locations for his upcoming movie about the pandemic in China. He also said that he would also travel to the eastern city of Hangzhou for the same purpose.

Majidi said the film centers on a little girl during the COVID-19 crisis, without providing further details. He added that the cast will be all Chinese.

He also served as one of the seven jury members at the 9th Beijing International Film Festival in 2019.

In 2006, he joined a Chinese program “Vision Beijing” to be one of the five world-known film directors each shooting a five-minute film to promote Beijing before it hosted the 2008 Olympic Games.

Photo: This undated photo shows Iranian director Narges Abyar in her meeting with Chinese Ambassador Chang Hua.

MMS/YAW