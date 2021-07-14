Book of Leader’s opinion on human rights issues published in Azerbaijani

TEHRAN – A book carrying the views of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on human rights issues has been published in Azerbaijani.

“Views of Hazrat Ayatollah Khamenei on Human Rights Issues” compiled by Akram Fazlikhani was released by the Iran Cultural Center in Nakhchivan, which is the publisher of the book.

“The Leader has addressed the world on his views of human rights during various meetings, and this book explores some of the views and also examples of human rights violations by the U.S., the greatest bogus human rights supporter,” the Iranian cultural attaché in Azerbaijan, Abolfazl Rabiei, said in a press release published on Wednesday by Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

“According to the Leader’s remarks, the U.S. government cannot talk about human rights while they have been involved in scandals such as the crimes at the Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp and Abu Ghraib prison and the bombing of civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he added.

A chapter of this book, which was originally published in 2016, discusses the differences between Islamic and Western human rights based on the Leader’s opinion.

The Leader’s examples of women’s rights violations, violation of minorities’ rights in the West and topics such as the Palestine issue have also been studied in the book.

A PDF copy of the book can be downloaded on https://nakhchivan.icro.ir in the near future.

The Leader’s opinion on human rights has also be published on his official website https://english.khamenei.ir/Opinions/hrights.

In a speech made on September 16, 2016, Ayatollah Khamenei said that one of the major problems of the U.S. is supporting regimes that repudiate human rights.

“This is really one of the major problems of America. Today, this problem has entangled American politicians as well.

“They have really become mired in it. They are supporting such regimes. Over the course of many years, their anti-dictatorship slogans and claims to support human rights have been repudiated because of the existence of such regimes.

“In the present time, this issue has posed serious questions among American intellectuals, political personalities and thinkers, and they have no answers for them.

“This enemy is such a creature! This is how the issue of human rights, democracy, terrorism, security and peace has worked out for the enemy who is in front of us.

“They used to say that they were fighting for peace, but which peace? They have polluted the whole region with war. Where in the region does war not exist? This is the enemy. He whom the Revolution is confronting and he whom you are standing up against is this!”

Photo: A poster for the Azerbaijani translation of the book “Views of Hazrat Ayatollah Khamenei on Human Rights Issues”.

