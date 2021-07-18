Wang says China willing to work with Iran to counter unilateralism

TEHRAN — Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday that China is willing to work with Iran to continue to oppose unilateralism and intimidating behavior.

In a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamed Javad Zarif, he said that the two countries will work together to better safeguard the common interests of China, Iran, and other developing countries.

Wang said that President Hassan Rouhani has made positive contributions to the development of relations between the two countries over the past eight years.

He added that China will continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with the new Iranian government under the Ebrahim Raisi presidency.

“China thanks Iran for its support on issues involving the country’s core interests, and will continue to support Iran in safeguarding national sovereignty and national dignity and choosing a path that suits its national conditions,” Wang said.

For his part, Zarif thanked China for providing anti-epidemic vaccines and supplies to Iran and supported Iran’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Iran hopes to continue to strengthen cooperation with China in the fight against the pandemic,” Zarif said.

The Iranian foreign minister gave significant importance to Iran-China relations, saying he believes that after the new Iranian government takes office, relations between the two countries will deepen further.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.



