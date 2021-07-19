Ayatollah Khamenei contextualizes resistance against the West

TEHRAN – In a message to the 2021 Hajj, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has put the need to resist Western domination in the region in a much broader context than present-day power projection.

He said over the last 150 years Muslim nations have mostly been subject to aggressive Western countries’ greed, interference and malevolence, therefore, these nations must make up for the past by resisting against Western domination in the region.

“We who are the followers of Islam–and who enjoy a large population, vast lands, countless natural resources and nations that are aware and awake–must build the future with our assets and resources. Over the last 150 years, Muslim nations have not had any role in deciding the fate of their countries and their governments,” the Leader said in the message, adding, “Apart from a few exceptions, they have all been led and governed by transgressing Western governments while being subject to their greed, interference and malevolence. Scientific backwardness and political dependence in many countries is the product of that passivity and incompetence.”

He underlined those Muslim nations should use all their material and intellectual capacities to make up for that “dishonorable, embarrassing past.” He asserted, “They must stand firm and “resist” the aggression, interference and wickedness of Western powers.”

Ayatollah Khamenei offered a new meaning of the Iranian notion of resistance against Western influence in the region. He outlined what Iran means by resistance. “All that the Islamic Republic of Iran is saying that has caused the world of Arrogance to become despondent and infuriated is actually an invitation to this kind of resistance. This is a resistance in the face of the interference and evil of America and other transgressing countries so as to take the fate of the world of Islam in one’s own hands by relying on Islamic teachings,” he stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei denounced the United States and “its cohorts” as well as some regional governments for being hostile toward the “Islamic Resistance Front.” He called for untiring efforts to overcome the region’s malaise.

“The bitter events in the world of Islam, scientific backwardness, political dependence, and economic and social problems direct us toward a great duty and an untiring endeavor. Usurped Palestine is calling for our help. Innocent, bloodied Yemen torments every heart. The plight of Afghanistan concerns everyone. The bitter events in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and some other countries–where the interfering, malevolent hand of the U.S. and its cohorts is completely visible–is stimulating the zeal and determination of all the young people,” the Leader said, according to the khamenei.ir.

But despite this dark reality, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed, there are a number of reasons that make hearts overflow with hope. The emergence of the Resistance Forces throughout this sensitive region, the awakening of nations, and the motivation of the young, enthusiastic generation are among these reasons.

The Leader pointed to a number of promising facts that revive the hope among Muslims. “Palestine is wielding ‘the sword of Quds’ in all its territories. Quds, Gaza, the West Bank, the 1948 Lands and the Palestinian camps all rose up and bravely defeated the aggressor over the course of just 12 days. Yemen, which has been besieged and alone, has endured seven years of war, crimes, and the murder of innocent people by the evil, stone-hearted enemy. It has not surrendered despite a lack of food, medicines and other basic needs. On the contrary, Yemen has perplexed the enemy with its power and ingenuity. In Iraq, the Resistance Forces are powerfully pushing back the occupying U.S. and its puppet Daesh. With their loud cries, they are eloquently expressing their firm decision to confront every act of interference and malice on the part of the U.S. and its cohorts,” he said.

The Leader also underlined the Resistance axis is by no means an Iranian job. He noted that “the American propaganda effort to distort the will, demands and actions of the brave youth and forces of the Resistance in Syria, Lebanon and other countries and to ascribe them to Iran or any other reference point, is an insult to those valiant, vigilant youth. And this stems from America’s deep ignorance about regional nations.”

The Leader also took a jab at Israel and some regional governments that established diplomatic relations with it.

“Regional nations have shown that they are awake and alert and that their path is different from the path of those governments that are even prepared to go as far as to give in to US demands over the vital matter of Palestine in order to keep it satisfied. These are governments that overtly and covertly create ties of friendship with the usurping Zionist regime. In other words, they deny the right of the Palestinian nation to their historical land. This is an act of stealing Palestinian assets. They did not find it sufficient to ransack the natural resources of their own countries, and they are now ransacking the resources of the Palestinian nation,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated.

The leader concluded that what is happening in the region offers some lessons and examples. “Our region and the swift, diverse events taking place in it are an exhibition showing us lessons and examples. On the one hand, we can learn the lesson of gaining power using resistance and fighting against the transgressing aggressors. On the other hand, we can learn that humiliation results from submitting to them and showing weakness,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

