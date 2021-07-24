Khuzestan problems should be addressed according to Leader directive: Rouhani

TEHRAN – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called on government officials to seek solutions to Khuzestan water problems in accordance with the latest instructions issued by Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in that regard.

“Some of the problems in this province have been reduced, and we hope that the rest of the problems will be alleviated with the presence of the first vice president and other officials. The settlement of Khuzestan issues must continue according to yesterday's directive of the Supreme Leader,” Rouhani said on Saturday.

Rouhani underlined the “special importance” of the protest-stricken province as a resource-rich border region. “These days, we witness problems weighing on the lives of the people of Khuzestan province in terms of water [shortages] and hot weather which has reduced the input of water dams. In general, the people have faced problems some of which have been reduced,” the president added.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution reacted to water protests in the oil-rich, south-westerly province of Khuzestan on Friday, underlining the legitimacy of the protesters’ demands.

“In the past seven, eight days, one of our concerns has been the issue of Khuzestan and the people’s water shortage problem in that area. It is really painful for us to see that despite the loyal people living in that province and with all the abundant natural resources in that area and with all the factories working there, the people have reached a point where they are dissatisfied with the shortage of water and sewage system,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, according to the khamenei.ir.

“If the recommendations which had been put forward regarding the water and sewage system in Ahwaz – so many proposals were put forward for the issue of the sewage system and shortage of water in Ahwaz – had received due attention, we would not have these problems now. Well, now that the people are expressing their feelings, one cannot blame them for that. They are upset,” the Leader remarked.

Ayatollah Khamenei added, “Lack of water is not a minor issue, considering the hot weather in Khuzestan and considering the people of Khuzestan themselves. The people of Khuzestan are very loyal people. During the eight-year Sacred Defense era, those who were in the frontlines of various difficulties were the people of Khuzestan and they really stood firm. I was witness to that. I witnessed up close how loyally and diligently, they sent their youth and their men to the frontlines. Their women helped too and therefore, these loyal and passionate people should not suffer from these problems.”

Ayatollah Khamenei noted, “Well, the people cannot be blamed and their problem should be addressed, as should have been addressed until now. If the necessary measures had been adopted in due time, this situation would definitely not have arisen for the people. Thankfully, various organizations – executive and non-executive – have involved themselves and are pursuing the matter seriously and when the next administration takes office, they should seriously deal with the matter.”

The Leader also called on the people to be careful about the plots of the enemies. “Of course, the people should be careful too. The enemy wants to take advantage of every small matter against the country, the Revolution, the Islamic Republic and the public interests of the people. The people should take care not to let the enemy take advantage of the situation and not to give the enemy any pretext whatsoever,” he pointed out.



