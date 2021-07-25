“You’ll Find Me at the End of the World” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – French writer Nicolas Barreau’s novel “You’ll Find Me at the End of the World” has been published in Persian.

Khazeh is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Sajjad Tabrizi.

Jean-Luc Champollion is what the French call a homme à femmes. The charming gallery owner has always been a hit with the ladies and he wants nothing more than to live out his days in the company of beautiful women and his faithful Dalmatian, Cézanne. Then a letter arrives in the mail, and his life changes course. The letter is a love letter, a delightful love letter, but it doesn’t say who it is from.

Jean-Luc is baffled, but he decides to play along. The writer has given him an email address, so he sends a message, hoping to unmask the identity of the mysterious stranger who seems to know him so well. Searching through his past like a detective, he follows up the clues in the stranger’s letters not realizing that he is beginning to fall in love.

The object of his passion exists only in words and in his imagination, but he comes to know this woman better than the pictures in his gallery, even though he has never seen her face. Or has he?

Barreau was born in Paris, the son of a French father and a German mother. He studied romance languages and literature at the Sorbonne and worked in a bookshop on the Rive Gauche in Paris but is far from an inexperienced bookworm.

With his other successful novels, “The Ingredients of Love” and “The Woman of My Life”, he has gained an enthusiastic audience.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Nicolas Barreau’s novel “You’ll Find Me at the End of the World”.

MMS/YAW

