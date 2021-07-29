Iran to play Thailand at Continental Futsal C’ship final

TEHRAN – Iran futsal team defeated Uzbekistan 7-5 at the Continental Futsal Championship semifinals on Thursday.

Iran will meet Thailand in the eight-team tournament’s final match on Friday.

The tournament is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from July 25 to 30.

Iran participate in the competition as part of preparation for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Lithuania from Sept. 12 to Oct. 3.

Iran are in Group F along with Argentina, the U.S. and Serbia.