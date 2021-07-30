17 cultural heritage elements added to Iran national list

TEHRAN - A total of 17 cultural elements, which are practiced in West Azarbaijan, have recently been added to the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts on Thursday announced the inscriptions in an official document it submitted to the governor-general of the northwestern province, CHTN reported.

The skills of making local foods of Iran Ashi, Diushab Halvasi, Yarmashilesi, and Gildik Ashi as well as the talent of Jajim-bafi, a kind of hand-woven floor covering were among the elements added to the significant list.

West Azarbaijan embraces a variety of lush natural sceneries, cultural heritage sites, and museums including the UNESCO sites of Takht-e Soleyman and Qareh Klise (St. Thaddeus Monastery), Teppe Hasanlu, and the ruined Bastam Citadel.

The region was home to several ancient civilizations. According to Britannica, it was conquered by Alexander the Great in the 4th century BC and was named Atropatene after one of Alexander’s generals, Atropates, who established a small kingdom there. Ultimately, the area returned to the Persian (Iranian) rule under the Sasanians in the 3rd century CE.

