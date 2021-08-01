Iran ranks third in mastering technology to diagnose cancer through isotopes

TEHRAN – Iran emerges as the third country in the world that has mastered the technology to diagnose cancer through isotopes, the IRIB news agency reported on Saturday.

The story broke out as the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) opened a biotechnology laboratory in the Arak heavy water reactor on the same day.

The use of isotopes helps to diagnose cancer sooner and produce Deuterium Metabolic Imaging (DMI) in the laboratory.

Tapping such a technology started in the world in 2019. Iran also started work on the technology in the same year.

The isotopic method has replaced positron emission tomography (PET) scans. It is more precise with no side effects. It closely scrutinizes cancer cells and gives specialists better chance to treat patients more easily and with higher speed.

PA/FB