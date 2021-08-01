Webinar to explore relevance of genetics in archaeological studies

TEHRAN – The Research Institute for the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural and Historical Monuments is scheduled to explore the role and importance of genetics in archaeological studies during a two-day webinar, which begins in Tehran on August 7.

A series of discussions will take place at the international event regarding applied life sciences in cultural heritage protection, DNA molecule structure studies, ways of extracting and analyzing genetic data, and manifestations of genetic disorders, CHTN reported on Sunday.

The webinar, which will be accompanied by scholars with expertise in the fields of cellular-developmental and molecular genetics, is open to students, specialists, and archaeologists involved in the restoration of historical-cultural monuments, biology, and genetics, the report added.

Earlier in July, the head of the Biodegradation Laboratory of Research Institute for the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural and Historical Monuments Parastu Erfanmanesh said that biotechnology has accelerated the development process in the scientific and research areas including archaeological surveys in some countries.

She also noted that conserving cultural values as well as recognizing the historical identity of each nation should be considered in every country and should be among the top priorities of relevant institutions.

Biological sciences can therefore answer many questions in ancient studies because their use is very practical in many fields, she mentioned.

