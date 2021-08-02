Lago Film Fest praises Iran’s “Crab” 

TEHRAN – Iranian animated short “The Crab” was praised with an honorable mention at the Lago Film Fest in Italy, the organizers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi, the acclaimed movie has been produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

It is about a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

The movie has been screened at many international festivals and has won several awards, including the Golden Horseman of the Audience in the International Competition and the Special Mention of the International Competition Youth Jury at the 33rd Dresden International Short Film Festival in Germany.

The Lago Film Fest was physically organized in Revine Lago from July 23 to August 1. An online edition of the event will be running until August 10.

“Sun Dog”, a co-production between Belgium and Russia by Dorian Jespers, was named best film in the international competition.

The film is about Fedor, a young locksmith in Murmansk, a frozen city in the obscurity of the Russian Arctic. Client after client, he roams through the alleys of concrete animated by a fantasy that isolates him from the city and its population. His dreams corrode his relation to reality and open the door to a phantasmagoric universe; a second sun is rising above the Russian Arctic.

Barbara Wagner, Florence Miailhe and Narimane Mari were the members of the jury in this section.

“Erpe-Mere” by Belgian director Noemi Osselaer won the award for best film in the New Signs Competition.

The story of the film runs in the peaceful setting of a rural community in Belgium, where a girl falls into a deep sleep and draws us along with her stream of consciousness. What starts as a peaceful evocation of typical agricultural tableaux, soon turns into a succession of hypnotic nocturnal scenes that blur the boundaries between documentary and the bizarre.

In the Princìpi Award Competition, the award for best film went to “Imperial” by Coline Confort from Switzerland.

At dawn, a cannon shot shatters the calm over the plain. Horses gallop across the beaten earth. Eva, 21 years old, wants to join the hunters of the Imperial Guard, a Napoleonic regiment of historical re-enactment reserved for men. In her quest for romanticism, she hides her identity so that she can set foot in the stirrup, braving a 200-year-old ban. In this world of gunpowder and smoke, Eva discovers herself as she has always dreamed: a handsome soldier at the side of a beautiful princess.

Photo: “The Crab” by Iranian director Shiva Sadeq-Asadi.

MMS/YAW