Iran summons Romania ambassador

TEHRAN — Continuing its busy day, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Romanian ambassador to Tehran on Monday afternoon.

Following the baseless accusations against Iran by the Romanian government with regard to an attack on an Israeli operated tanker in the Sea of Oman, the ambassador of Romania in Tehran was summoned to the General Directorate of Mediterranean and Eastern Europe of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the summoning of the ambassador, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and Director General of the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe, referring to the statement of the Romanian Foreign Ministry, considered the false accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran to be illegal and unacceptable. It was requested to express the level of dissatisfaction and strong protest of Iran in this regard to the officials of his respective country.

Referring to the goal of some countries to create insecurity and turmoil in the international environment by organizing such actions and the need to be aware of the conspiracy of these countries, Iran’s principled policy on the importance of providing maritime security in the Persian Gulf region, the Sea of Oman and international waters were emphasized.

During the summoning, the Romanian ambassador emphasized that the points raised in the meeting and the level of Iran’s protests will be immediately reflected in Bucharest.

In the attack on the tanker on Thursday, a Romanian citizen was killed. Iran has denied any involvement in the incident.

SA/PA

