Officials from 73 countries to partake in Raisi inauguration

TEHRAN – 115 officials from 73 countries will take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Ebrahim Raisi as new Iranian president, the Majlis presiding board spokesman announced on Monday.

10 heads of state, 20 parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers, 10 ministers, special envoys, deputy parliament speakers, heads of parliamentary committees, and parliamentary delegations will participate in the ceremony which will be held on Thursday, Seyyed Nezamodin Mousavi explained.

Before the president takes the oath of office in the parliament, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will confirm him on Tuesday.

The spokesman also said leading cultural and social figures from Muslim countries will participate in the oath of office ceremony.

On possible presence of a representative from Saudi Arabia in the ceremony, he said, “The details about foreign gusts are not still clear.” He added the Majlis will provide more details in this regard the next few days.

Mousavi said according to Article 121 of the constitution the swearing-in ceremony must be held in parliament before the cameras with participation of Judiciary chief and members of the Guardian Council.

The spokesman for the Majlis presiding board also said due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all health protocol will be strictly observed during ceremony.

Mousavi also said after the president is sworn in, he is tasked to present a list of his proposed ministers to the parliament and provide an explanation about their plans, and educational and executive experiences.