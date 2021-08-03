TEDPIX gains 17,700 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 17,716 points to 1.375 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 6.966 billion securities worth 47.296 trillion rials (about $1.126 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index gained 9,725 points, and the second market’s index rose 45,844 points.

TEDPIX had risen 5,000 points in the past Iranian calendar week.

During the past week, the indices of Civil Servants Pension Fund (CSPF), Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

A capital market analyst says that TEDPIX is going to improve in the second half of the current Iranian calendar month (ends on August 22).

Mehdi Bayat-Manesh noted that considering the current trend of capital inflow into the market TEDPIX is expected to rise in the current month.

“It is expected that the upward trend of the market in the last one month, when the stock index rose from 1.4 million points to 1.8 million points, will continue, and it is also likely that according to the forecasts, the stock index will once again enter the 1.4 million-point channel by the end of the current month,” he said.

According to Bayat-Manesh, the government policies for supporting the upward trend of the market should continue in the coming months in order to ensure this upward trend.

“It is also better for the managers of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) to also take the necessary measures for supporting the market so that the stock market index can once again reach more than two million points, which takes at least a few months to happen.”

