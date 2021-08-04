Energy Ministry unveils water, electricity training system

TEHRAN – Iranian Energy Ministry unveiled a comprehensive system for training and data analysis in the water and electricity industry, in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, the portal of the Energy Ministry known as Paven announced.

The ceremony was attended by officials and managers from the Energy Ministry, energy-related companies and subsidiaries of the Energy Ministry as well as training institutions, IRIB reported.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Deputy Energy Minister Mohammad Saleh-Olia referred to the need for developing information systems based on modern technology for scientific analysis in various fields of human resources, including training, and said: “Access to real statistics and information requires precise planning based on reality rather than speculation, and there are several benefits to using new ways of providing services over the Internet.”

Saleh-Olia noted that using the new system will create great positive changes in the industry, the benefits of which will become tangible in near future.

Also in the ceremony, the Chairman of the Training and Vocational Qualification Center of Power and Water Mohammadreza Fadaei Tehrani emphasized the significant role of the Energy Ministry in maximizing the benefits of information technology in creating accurate, realistic, and up-to-date reports and for implementing training courses and issuance of electronic certification in a unified form.

As reported, the comprehensive system of "Training and assessment of water and electricity industry" has been established with the aim of providing online educational services, creating a community of water and electricity teachers, updating educational content, unifying training procedures, and benefiting from various service providers inside and outside the Energy Ministry.

The system is also going to accelerate the issuance of electronic certificates to reduce the cost of training services and to improve the quality and effectiveness of training at the Training and Vocational Qualification Center of Power and Water.

