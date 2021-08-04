Old trees, springs, caves in southwest Iran made national heritage

TEHRAN-A total of seven natural properties in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province have been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscriptions on Wednesday in a letter to the governor-general of the southwestern province, IRNA reported.

A cedar and two plane trees, Belqeys and Korsa springs, and two ancient caves were added to the significant list.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad is known for being home to various nomadic tribes. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

Having an opulent tourist circuit with 26 UNESCO World Heritage sites, of which the vast Hyrcanian Forest and Lut Desert are among the natural properties, Iran seeks to acquire a greater share of the global tourism industry by 2025.

