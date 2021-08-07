Iran wraps up Tokyo 2020 with seven medals

TEHRAN – Iranian athletes won seven medals – three golds, two silvers, two bronzes – at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The Iranian delegation had won three gold, one silver and four bronze medals in the previous edition in Rio.

Shooter Javad Foroughi won Iran’s first medal in the Games in the men's 10-meter air pistol.

Foroughi set an Olympic record with 244.8 points, finishing 6.9 ahead of silver medalist Damir Mikec of Serbia. China's Pang Wei, the 2008 gold medalist, took bronze.

The 41-year-old Foroughi surpasses weightlifter Mahmoud Namdjou, who was 38 when he took bronze at the 1956 Melbourne Games.

It was Iran’s first medal in shooting in the history of Olympics.

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadreza Geraei claimed the second gold for Iran. He defeated Ukraine’s Parviz Nasibov 9-1 in the men's Greco-Roman 67kg final bout.

Sajad Ganjzadeh also claimed a gold medal in the men's karate kumite competition in the +75kg category.

He defeated Tareh Hamedi from Saudi Arabia in the final match. Hamedi was given a disqualification penalty for kicking Ganjzadeh hard in the upper body or head.

Weightlifter Ali Davoudi won a silver medal at the +109kg weight class. He lifted a total weight of 441kg. His snatch lift was 200kg, with the clean and jerk of 241kg.

Freestyle wrestler Hassan Yazdani took Iran’s second silver medal in the 86kg weight class. He lost to David Taylor from the U.S. 4-3 in the final.

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammadhadi Saravi won a bronze medal at the 97kg category. He defeated Finland’s Arvi Savolainen 9-2 in the bronze medal match.

Amirhossein Zare also won a bronze medal in the men's freestyle 125kg, beating Chinese Deng Zhiwei 5-0 in the bronze medal match.

Iran sent 66 athletes to Tokyo in 16 sports.