Iran condemns G7 statement, calls it baseless

TEHRAN — Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh issued a statement on Saturday stating that attributing suspected attack on an Israeli-operated oil tanker to Iran are “baseless scenarios” designed to complicate the atmosphere.

"We condemn the baseless statement of the G7 foreign ministers and the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs, which is full of baseless allegations against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Khatibzadeh said in response to the statement of the G7 foreign ministers.

The spokesman added that the Mercer ship incident occurred just a few days before the inauguration of the new Iranian president, which is a manifestation of the democratic transfer of power in Iran.

"Such baseless scenarios, which are often the work of the Zionist regime from behind the scenes, are designed to confuse the atmosphere,” he added.

According to the spokesman, these allegations have customers among those who are immediately ready for unrealistic and irrational conclusions.

“In fact, for the experts and those familiar with the history of this region, the planning of such conspiracies by the Zionist regime at different times is not new,” he added.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded by saying that Iran is fully committed to securing the strategic waterway of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and considers it a part of its security.

Khatibzadeh added Iran will not hesitate to defend its sovereign rights in the strategic waterway.

On August 6, the G7 issued a statement calling the incident for the Mercer ship “a targeted and deliberate attack,” pointing fingers towards Iran.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior spokesman for the Iranian military, has said that “if we are going to confront the enemy, we will explicitly declare it, like the attack on Ein al-Assad base.”

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Republic Guard Corps Aerospace Force, also reacted to threats against Iran in regard to the suspected attack on the ship, saying, “They have already tested us and know what kind of response they will face… therefore they must know that if they want to do any adventure (against Iran) they will receive a crushing response.”

