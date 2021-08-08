Iranian woman climber Jafari killed in Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN – Iranian woman climber Mehri Jafari was killed at the Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan.

She was last seen on Wednesday, descending from an altitude of 6,000m.

It is believed that another Iranian climber, Saeid Mirzaei, was ahead of Jafari on Peak Pobeda, though his status is not currently known.

On Thursday, a helicopter dispatched by Kyrzgytany authorities spotted an object high on Pobeda, but was unable to land because of the helicopter’s large size.

The Iranian mountaineer has been killed, Rokna news agency reported.

In 2008, Jafari became the first Iranian woman to summit neighboring Khan Tengri Peak. She is a British solicitor and Iranian human rights lawyer.