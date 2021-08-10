Iraq FM visits Tehran, meets Zarif and Shamkhani

TEHRAN — Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein who visited Tehran on Tuesday met his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

The visit took place as Baghdad is preparing to host a regional summit later this month.

Amer al-Fayez, a member of the Iraqi parliament's Foreign Relations Committee, had previously announced that about 10 countries, including Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and some other Arab countries, as well as some European and American countries, will attend the Baghdad summit.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral ties and the latest regional and international developments.

It is expected, based on some speculation, that Iraq’s foreign minister will present an invitation to Iran to join the international summit in Baghdad.

No details of Zarif’s talks with Hussein has been published as of now.

Iraq is seeking to establish itself as a mediator between Arab countries and Iran.

Baghdad has been mediating talks between Riyadh and Tehran since April since Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in 2016.

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi, who officially took office last week, has said he sees “no obstacles” to restoring ties with the Saudis, and has made improving relations with regional countries one of his administration’s priorities.

Tehran and Riyadh have been at loggerheads over the Saudi-led war on Yemen and the Saudi kingdom’s support for U.S. sanctions against Iran.

