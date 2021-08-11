TEDPIX gains 30,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 30,778 points to 1.484 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 11.147 billion securities worth 98.81 trillion rials (about $2.352 billion) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index gained 24,172 points, and the second market’s index rose 56,942 points.

TEDPIX rose 90,000 points, or 8.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Group, National Iranian Copper Company, Social Security Investment Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed indices.

As forecast by a capital market analyst, TEDPIX is going to improve in the second half of the current Iranian calendar month (ends on August 22).

Mehdi Bayat-Manesh has said that considering the current trend of capital inflow into the market TEDPIX is expected to rise in the current month.

MA/MA