Wheelchair basketball captain Bagzadeh says Iran ready for Tokyo 2020

TEHRAN – Iran wheelchair basketball captain Iman Bagzadeh says that they are capable of qualifying for the next stage of the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Iran have been drawn in Group of Death in the men’s wheelchair basketball along with reigning world champions Great Britain, 2016 Paralympic champions US, world bronze medalists Australia, Germany and Algeria in Group B.

Group A consists of hosts Japan, Rio 2016 silver medalists Spain, Paralympic bronze medalists Turkey, Canada, South Korea and Colombia.

The top four in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

“We are drawn in Group of Death but I think we can advance to the next stage with cooperation. Our players are ready physically but we need several tune-up matches ahead of the Games,” Bagzadeh said.

“We will be in training camp until our departure. I hope we can get good results in our difficult group,” he added.

Wheelchair basketball events at Tokyo 2020, postponed to this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be held from August 26 to September 6.

Musashino Forest Sports Plaza is set to stage the group matches, while Ariake Arena is set to host the finals.