Nine Iranian athletes to participate at World Junior C’ships

TEHRAN – Nine Iranian athletes will compete at the 2021 World Athletics U20 Championships, also known as the World Junior Championships.

The competition will be held from Aug. 18 to 22 Aug at the Nyayo Sports Complex in Nairobi, Kenya.

Many major countries will not participate as the USA, Great Britain, Germany, Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand or Norway, amongst them.

Iran will send nine athletes to the competition.

Mohammadreza Rahmanifar (discus throw), Sadegh Samimi (discus throw), Mahla Mahroughi (discus throw), Amirhossein Mamaghani (shot put), Arsalan Ghashghaei (shot put), Amir Moghaddami (400m hurdles), Danial Bibak (400m hurdles), Ali Ghasem Babaei (100m) and Benyamin Yousefi (200m) will represent Iran at the championships.