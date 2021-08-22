Israel bombs Gaza, troops injure dozens with live fire

Residents in least four areas heard huge explosions overnight that rocked the coastal enclave. The regime confirmed that its warplanes had conducted air raids on four sites.

Apart from the mental trauma on women and children that comes with dropping bombs from fighter jets, No casualties have been reported from the airstrikes.

Hamas spokesman, Fawzi Barhoum says the raids showed Israel was "trying to cover up its failure and disappointment in front of the steadfastness of our people and their valiant resistance."

The regime says it has also sent more forces towards the so-called buffer zone. Meanwhile, Israeli media have reported that Tel Aviv has increased the deployment of its Iron Dome missile system.

The airstrikes came after the regime shelled Gaza and fired at protestors, injuring more than 40 Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, two are in critical condition, including a 13-year old boy who sustained injuries to the head.

The ministry added that most of the other injuries include gunshots to the limbs, backs, and abdomens.

Thousands of protesters had gathered to mark the burning, 52 years ago, of occupied Jerusalem al-Quds’ al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.

In a statement, the Hamas movement said "Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line, and any attack on it will be met with valiant resistance from our people"

The Israeli military claims one of its soldiers had been injured during the Gaza demonstrations.

In May, the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance took on Israel in a battle dubbed “sword of al-Quds”.

It came after Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque and cracked down on worshippers at the holy site’s compound, the resistance stunned Israel with a barrage of rockets and missiles that reached Tel Aviv.

At least 250 Palestinians were killed during the Israeli bombardment and 13 Israelis died as a result of Palestinian missiles that reached many Israeli settlements.

The achievements of the resistance was seen as for Gaza and defining moment in the military equation between Israel and the Palestinians.