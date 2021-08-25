Powerlifter Pourmirzaei striving to win Paralympics gold

TOKYO – Iran’s Mansour Pourmirzaei is going to win a gold medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The powerlifter will represent Iran at the +107kg in the Games.

He is the country's best hope to fill the void replaced by late powerlifting icon Siamand Rahman, who died at March 2020.

“Siamand was my idol and I want to replicate his achievements. Along with him, I achieved so many accolades,” Pourmirzaei said.

“I have not participated in the Paralympic Games so far and will retire from the powerlifting after the Games. I want to win a gold medal in Tokyo and make the Iranian people happy,” he added.

“We want to win five medals out of five weight categories in Tokyo and win the team title like what we did in London 2012,” Pourmirzaei concluded.

The three-time World Championships medalist Pourmirzaei lifted 249kg in the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup held in Bangkok, Thailand in May.

Powerlifting at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, will be held at the Tokyo International Forum.

The 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Paralympic Games will be held from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021.