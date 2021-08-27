Amin Ghaseminejhad joins Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Padideh forward Amin Ghaseminejhad joined Esteghlal football team.

The 34-year-old player had reached an agreement with Esteghlal’s archrivals Persepolis but changed his mind and joined the Blues.

Ghaseminejhad has joined Esteghlal as a free agent player. He played for Padideh last season.

He has penned a two-year contract with Esteghlal.

Ghaseminejhad was the Esteghlal’s target last year but Padideh didn’t let him to leave the team.