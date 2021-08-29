Several projects inaugurated in Khorasan Razavi, Mazandaran provinces

TEHRAN – Some 41 development projects in different sectors including water, telecommunication, electricity supply and infrastructure were inaugurated on Saturday in Khorasan Razavi and Mazandaran provinces on the occasion of Government Week (August 24-30).

According to IRNA, 30 of the mentioned projects with a total investment of 120.589 billion rials (about $2.87 million) were put into operation in Khorasan Razavi province, while the other 11 worth 201 billion rials (about $4.95 million) were in Mazandaran province.

The telecommunication projects include launching and developing high-speed ADSL internet, developing telephone networks, and establishing fiber optic networks in rural areas.

Water and electricity supply to some rural areas in the mentioned provinces were also among the inaugurated projects.

Some electricity transmission lines, power stations, a fire station, and several other projects were also put into operation in the said provinces.

Every year, on the occasion of Government Week numerous development projects are inaugurated in various provinces across the country.

This year too, several development projects in different sectors including water, agriculture, infrastructure, industry, and electricity have gone operational across Iran.

Last week, Mehr News Agency quoted the Head of Golestan Province’s Regional Water Authority as saying that 36 water projects with a total investment of 140.9 billion rials (over $3.3 million) were set to go operational during the said week.

Seven agriculture projects worth 208 billion rials (about $4.9 million) were also going to be inaugurated in Amol city, Mazandaran Province to celebrate the mentioned week.

Also, in Lorestan Province, 39 agricultural projects worth 1.07 trillion rials (about $25.6 million) were planned to go operational in the Government Week.

According to the Head of Lorestan Agriculture Department Esfandiar Hosseini Moqadam, 21 projects in the field of water and soil, six projects in the field of horticulture, one project in fisheries, two projects in the field of livestock, three projects in the field of conversion and food industries, and four projects in nomadic areas were among the projects scheduled to be inaugurated in this province.

EF/MA