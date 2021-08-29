IPL: Rasoul Khatibi takes charge of Aluminum

TEHRAN - Rasoul Khatibi was named as new head coach of Aluminum football team on Sunday.

Khatibi, 43, will lead the Arak-based football club for the second spell.

He left Aluminum in February and took charge of Tractor but was dismissed as the Tabriz based football team coach following poor results.

He has returned to Aluminum for the 2021/22 season of Iran Professional League (IPL).

Khatibi replaced Alireza Mansourian in Aluminum.