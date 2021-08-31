Iran’s Motaghian takes gold at javelin: Paralympics 2020

TOKYO – Hashemiyeh Motaghian made history by winning the first ever gold medal in athletic in the Paralympic Games in the women’s section.

On Tuesday, Motaghian claimed a gold in the women's javelin - F55 with a throw of 24.50 meters. She also bettered the world record by 47 centimeters.

Brazilian thrower Raissa Rocha Machado won the silver with 24.39 meters and bronze medal went to Latvian Diana Dadzite with 24.22 meters.

Motaghian won Iran’s sixth medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Powerlifters Rouhollah Rostami, judo athletes Vahid Nouri and Mohammad Reza Kheirollahzade, long jumper Amir Khosravani and shot putter Mahdi Olad have already won five gold medals for Iran.