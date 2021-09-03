Archaeological sites, ruined fortress named national heritage in southwest Iran

TEHRAN – Five archaeological sites and a crumbling fortress, situated in Iran’s Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province, have been gained national status.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts declared the inscriptions on Thursday in separate letters to the governor-general of the southwestern province, CHTN reported.

The Archaeological sites of Qatar-Tappeh, Aqayaz hills, Qanbari Tappeh, Tall-e Nasir, and Malu Tappeh, as well as the ruined fortress of Qale Lordegan, were added to the national heritage list, aimed to received further maintenance and care in the future, the report said.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various traditions and rituals related to tribal lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

AFM