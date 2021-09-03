Israel kills Palestinian in Gaza protests

Gaza’s health ministry says Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian in the besieged Gaza Strip, taking part in protests against Israel’s 14-year blockade of the territory.

The ministry says 26-year-old, Ahmad Saleh, was shot in the abdomen after Israeli troops opened live fire on the protesters.

Palestinian health authorities say at least 15 others, including five children, have been wounded with some in serious condition.

Palestinians have staged nightly protests along the so-called buffer zone for nearly one week now to voice their anger at an Israeli-led blockade of the territory.

They say demonstrations will continue until the regime lifts the deadly siege. But Israeli forces have viciously attacked the protests leading to dozens of casualties.

The rallies add to a recent rise in violence that has tested a fragile ceasefire ending an 11-day Israeli war on Gaza in May when the Palestinian resistance took the regime by surprise with its missile power.