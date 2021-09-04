Chinese FM: 25-year partnership with Iran should expand

TEHRAN — In a telephone conversation between Wang Yi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Friday, the Chinese foreign minister emphasized implementation of previous plans such as the 25-year Iran-China partnership, suggesting that the cooperation plan must be broadened.

The chief Chinese diplomat also said the global community has no solution to bullying other than confronting it at a global level.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Wang highlighted that a large amount of Sinopharm vaccine will arrive in Iran in the coming days in the current month.

For his part, Abdollahian said that Iran and China have been friends for a long time, and thanked his Chinese counterpart for his support for permanent membership of Iran in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Iranian foreign minister cited U.S. unilateralism as a threat to world peace and stability and stressed Iran's firm policy in opposing some arrogant countries’ interference in the internal affairs of other countries, including China.

Assessing that Iran-China relations is based on strategic friendship and long-standing partnership, Abdollahian outlined the new Iranian government's priorities. Abdollahian said the Ebrahim Raisi government’s foreign policy is Asia-centered and clarified on Iran's will to develop relations with China in all aspects.

The top diplomat also emphasized the special efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government to implement the 25-year partnership plan and to pursue the development of relations.

Abdollahian also called for accelerating efforts to send Coronavirus vaccines from China to Iran within the framework of the talks between the presidents of the two countries, saying Iran is severely hit by the new variant of the deadly Coronavirus.

The two ministers also insisted on the need to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all ethnic groups in the Central Asian country.

The top diplomats also discussed the fight against terrorism and narcotics in Afghanistan as an important priority. They also called for sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan without interruption and striving to open the border crossings with the country.

The two sides also stressed that the United States is responsible for the current situation in Afghanistan and that its role over the past two decades has been unconstructive.

Abdollahian and Wang agreed to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

SA/PA