TEHRAN – Iranian shot putter Sajad Mohammadian won a silver medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Saturday.

He won the silver in the men's shot put - F61 with a throw of 14.88 meters.



Gold medal was won by Briton Aled Davies who threw 15.33 meters.

The bronze medal went to Kuwait’s Faisal Sorour with 14.13 meters.