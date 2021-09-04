Iran condemns new round of U.S. sanctions

TEHRAN — In reaction to the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions on four Iranian nationals, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said unfortunately current U.S. officials are pursuing the failed policy of the previous administration.

Khatibzadeh said sanctions supporters and profiteers in the United States saw their toolbox of sanctions had been emptied due to Iran’s maximum resistance, and this time are trying, by resorting to Hollywood-style scenarios, to keep their sanctions-driven existence alive.

The spokesman added Washington should know that it has no other option but to beat its addictions to sanctions and use a respectful language and behavior in dealing with Iran.

“Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating four Iranian intelligence operatives who targeted a U.S. citizen in the United States and Iranian dissidents in other countries as part of a wide-ranging campaign to silence critics of the Iranian government,” the Treasury Department boldly claimed on Friday night.

The United States has a long record of sanctioning Iranians.

The Iranian officials have described such measures as “addictions to sanctions”.

SA/PA