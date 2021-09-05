Tourism projects in Khalkhal forecasted to generate 900 jobs

TEHRAN -The developing tourism sector is estimated to create more than 900 jobs in Khalkhal county of the northwestern Ardabil province.

“A total of 928 job opportunities are expected to be generated by implementing seven tourism-related projects across the county,” the provincial tourism chief said on Sunday.

The projects that include two guest houses, three tourist complexes, a recreational center, and a camping site, are being carried out in collaboration with the private sector, Nader Fallahi added.

The projects are expected to attract more holidaymakers to the region upon their completion, the official added.

Back in January, the provincial tourism chief, Nader Fallahi, announced that more than 150 tourism-related projects are underway across the mountainous province. “The mentioned projects will prepare the province’s tourism sector for the post-coronavirus era when the number of tourists and travelers is expected to rise magnificently,” the official said.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabilis well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabilis usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

