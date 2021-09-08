Israeli might intend to commit suicide over fear of death: Iran Army chief

TEHRAN – Iranian Army Commander Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Wednesday that Israel might commit suicide over fear of death.

“It appears that the Zionist regime’s leaders have realized the speed of collapse of their existence, and might intend to commit suicide over fear of death,” Major General Mousavi said, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The comments by the top Iranian commander came after the Israeli regime’s military chief said military plans dealing with Iran’s nuclear program have been “greatly accelerated” and preparations for possible action against Iran were being intensified.

“A significant chunk of the boost to the defense budget, as was recently agreed, was intended for this purpose,” Israel’s Chief of General Staff Aviv Kohavi said in an interview published on Monday.

During a visit to the military bases in western province of Lorestan, Major General Mousavi shrugged off the absurd remarks by the Israeli regime’s officials and military commanders, saying the Israeli regime has many vulnerabilities and has the experience of heavy and multiple defeats from the past.