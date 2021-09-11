Ayatollah Khamenei lauds naval flotilla for history-making mission

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei on Saturday congratulated the servicemen aboard the Navy’s 75th flotilla of warships on their return from a “history-making mission” to the Atlantic Ocean.

Ayatollah Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, in a message to Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi paid tribute to the naval forces of the 75th flotilla for their return in a “mighty and dignified” way, Tasnim reported.

The Leader also congratulated the flotilla on completing a major maritime mission in the Atlantic Ocean that has been carried out for the first time in the history of the Iranian Navy.

Hailing the Army’s vigilant, spirited, and tireless servicemen for their readiness to work towards the goals of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei called on the Army to maintain and boost its capabilities.

The 75th flotilla of military vessels, including Sahand destroyer and Makran forward base ship, returned to Iran on Thursday after a mission that lasted 133 days.

The flotilla has sailed 45,000 kilometers in three oceans, passing by 55 countries in three continents.

In a press conference on September 8, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Iranian Navy, said the flotilla completed the mission without receiving help from any country.

The Iranian warships did not need to make any port call to fulfill even the technical needs, Irani said.

Irani described the mission of the 75th fleet to the northern Indian Ocean and St. Petersburg as “the biggest and most historical naval mission.”

The biggest challenge for the fleet was to prove its self-confidence, the Navy chief remarked.

The commander said, “Demonstrating self-confidence and capability of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the world arena was important in this mission. For those who never believed in the ability of the children of Iran, they now believe in this ability.”

He added, “Apart from the Indian Ocean, we went to the direction of the China Sea and attended that region with Sabalan destroyer. Then we attended the Mediterranean Sea bypassing the Suez Canal. Then we took another step and went to the Cape of Good Hope. And in 20121 we honorably passed through three oceans and participated in the parade of the Russian Navy.”