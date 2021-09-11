IAEA chief Grossi visits Iran

TEHRAN – International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi was to visit Iran on Saturday afternoon, Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations confirmed on Saturday.

Writing on his Twitter account, Kazem Gharibabadi said Grossi will hold talks with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Sunday.

Ambassador Gharibabadi said the sides plan to issue a joint statement.

This is the first visit to Tehran by Grossi since a new government took reign in Iran.

The visit by Grossi comes a few days before the IAEA Board of Governors holds a regular meeting, which the issue of Iran’s nuclear program will feature high on the agenda.

In a tweet on September 9, Gharibabadi said the “IAEA cannot disassociate itself from the destiny of the JCPOA.”

He warned “any counterproductive action, disrupts the negotiation process” in Vienna to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, the common name for the JCPOA.

“Of course,” the ambassador said, “I hope that wisdom prevails in the Board of Governors.”

Gharibabadi suggested “cooperation for cooperation - goodwill for goodwill - action for action.”

He added, “Depoliticization, impartiality, independence, and professionalism are essential for the credibility of the IAEA.”