IAEA director meets Iran’s new nuclear chief, plan to issue joint statement

TEHRAN – International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi held talks with Mohammad Eslami, the new chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Sunday morning.

Grossi visited Tehran last night at the head of a delegation.

Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Saturday that Iran and the IAEA plan to issue a joint statement .

Grossi also plans to meet Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber. The visit is taking place ahead of the IAEA Board of Governors meeting. This is also the first visit to Tehran since a new government has taken over in Iran.