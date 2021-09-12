‘Macroeconomic indicators to be focused in drafting next budget bill’

TEHRAN - The head of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) has said his organization is going to target macroeconomic indicators in drafting the next fiscal year’s national budget, ILNA reported.

Making the remarks in the third meeting of the next fiscal year’s budget headquarters, Masoud Mirkazemi stressed that the new budget structure should be drawn and finalized as soon as possible with the participation of all provincial organizations and relevant agencies.

“With the monthly monitoring of micro components, we will be able to control macroeconomic indicators to ensure the realization of the growth in such indicators,” he said.

Pointing out that it is necessary to reform development strategies in budget allocations, the official said: "Development strategies created based on the distribution of oil revenues have made development approaches more complex and difficult and the thirteenth government is determined to reform these strategies.”

"Our goal is to increase the welfare of all people," Mirkazemi said, adding that people are economically under pressure, so all plans must be made to address bottlenecks in this regard.

According to Mirkazemi, the economic budgeting model should be program-based and with a focus on economic growth and move from project-oriented to economy-centric.

“The basis of this work is to review the directions of development and to be able to calculate economic growth in each province with scientific methods and then focus on the share of production and services sectors up to the city level by determining the tasks of each sector,” he explained.

He further noted that many provinces have a high capacity in the industrial sector and the government needs to use these capacities and convert unproductive assets to support them.

Earlier this month, Mirkazemi had said his organization was going to change the structure of the next fiscal year’s national budget for the better, following the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the matter.

“The Leader emphasizes on changing the structure of the budget bill and making it more effective, therefore, it is not in the interest of the country to continue the current trend, and the budget structure should be reviewed,” he said on September 5.

Mirkazemi further noted that the main emphasis in the preparation of the next year’s budget bill will be on achieving economic growth.

