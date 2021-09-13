Amir Abdollahian: Iran having internal consultations on how to continue Vienna talks

TEHRAN — In a telephone conversation on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke with his Iranian counterpart and congratulated him on his appointment.

Raab also expressed hope that following the establishment of a new administration in the Islamic Republic of Iran, relations and interactions between the two countries would expand in various fields based on mutual understanding.

In the conversation, Amir Abdollahian, while expressing regret over the effects of the wrong policies of the United States and some Western countries towards Afghanistan, said achieving security and stability in the country depends on establishing an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups.

He called for peace, meeting public demands and practical confrontation against terrorism.

Referring to the fact that Iran has been hosting over 3 million Afghan refugees over the past four decades, the Iranian side stressed the need to fulfill a sustained international responsibility in the face of new waves of asylum seekers and countering smuggling of narcotics.

Abdollahian also noted Iran’s readiness to facilitate humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

In response to his British counterpart, the Iranian minister stressed Iran's insistence on lifting all illegal sanctions and said that the consultations are underway within the new Iranian government on how to continue the Vienna nuclear talks.

He clarified that the Iranian government will welcome negotiations that have tangible results and serve the rights and interests of the people.

The top Iranian diplomat also stressed the need that the British government take trust-building steps to resolve problems in bilateral relations and noted that constructive and practical steps by London will be welcomed by Iran.

In this regard, the British Foreign Secretary stressed the practical commitment of his country in repaying Iran’s dues.

The two foreign ministers also agreed to continue their talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in addition to discussing the most important international and regional developments.

SA/PA