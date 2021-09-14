COVID-19 toll declining thanks to mass vaccination

TEHRAN – The coronavirus mortality related to delta variant peaked in July and recorded over 700 daily deaths, but with the increase of vaccination pace, the toll is now decreasing.

Today, more than one million doses of vaccine are injected daily in the country, and many age groups of the elderly, rare diseases patients, teachers, university professors, health professionals, veterans, etc. have been vaccinated against the disease and now the process of vaccinating students is underway.

Studies show that people who are not vaccinated are 4.5 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated, and 10 and 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and die, respectively.

According to these studies, vaccines are effective against Delta strain and prevent hospitalization and death.

Iraj Haririchi, deputy minister of health, has recently said that with speeding up vaccination, 10 percent of outpatients and about 5 percent of patients have decreased and mortality will significantly reduce in the next three weeks.

“To contain Delta mutant, we plan to vaccinate 90 percent of the population,” he added.

Alireza Raisi, the spokesman of the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control, also said in this regard "Currently, the fifth wave is declining, the peak has completely dropped in 21 provinces, eight provinces have just crossed the peak and in three provinces the increasing trend has stopped.”

Therefore, it is forecasted that by the next two weeks, the number of hospital admissions will be lower than 3,000 per day, he further added.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 will be soon accelerated, as it is planned to increase vaccination centers, and import more doses of the vaccine to the country, Raisi said a week earlier.

“We plan to double the number of vaccination centers, which is about 1,008 by now,” Raisi stated, adding, in addition, we plan to operate most centers in two work shifts to increase the speed of vaccination and to surpass 1.5 million injections per day.

He went on to in total, about 20 million doses of vaccine will be imported by the end of September, adding, about 30 million doses also will be delivered to the country since October.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 started on Iranian citizens with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine on February 9.

While Iran continues efforts to mass-produce local candidates, over 18 million doses of foreign vaccines have already been imported and others are expected soon.

Iran is also producing vaccines jointly with three countries of Russia, Cuba, and Australia.

FB/MG