Iran to open trade center in Sulaymaniyah

TEHRAN – Iran is going to open a trade and permanent exhibition center in Sulaymaniyah city of Iraqi Kurdistan in the near future, the director-general of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries announced.

“The trade center and permanent exhibition of Iranian products and services will be opened and put into operation in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Iraqi Kurdistan region in the near future, in line with the plans of the Trade Promotion Organization to facilitate the entry of Iranian companies and goods into the Iraqi market,” ILNA quoted Farzad Piltan as saying.

“This center has been established by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran in collaboration with the Iran National Innovation Fund (INIF),” the official added.

According to Piltan, the Iranian Trade Center in Sulaymaniyah has the possibility of allocating space to Iranian companies and businesses to establish offices and exhibit their products, as well as providing marketing and export services and consulting.

The first floor of the center is dedicated to textiles, clothing, bags, and shoes; the second floor is dedicated to construction products, industrial, electrical and electronic, and food products, while the third floor is allocated to knowledge-based products, he said.

Heavy industrial machinery, road construction, agricultural implements, automobiles are located in the open space of the center, the official added.

The center is aimed to provide various services to Iranian companies and businesses such as consulting, marketing, legal services, registering the brand and logo of companies in Iraq, advertising services, allocating exhibition and office space and holding business events, allocating warehouse, advising on banking services, assisting in concluding commercial contracts, transportation logistics services, insurance, and accommodation.

