Intelligence Ministry demolishes terrorist team

TEHRAN — A terrorist team affiliated with the spy services of the foes was identified and demolished, according to the public relations office of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry.

The statement, issued by the ministry on Wednesday, said that the terrorist team, that was trying to carry out attritional and terrorist acts against some vital centers of the country, was dismantled by the ministry’s forces.

The ministry’s public relations office said additional information will be released to the people of Iran in the near future.



SA/PA