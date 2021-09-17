Iran backs formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan, Raisi says

TEHRAN - Iran supports the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the involvement of all ethno-religious groups, President Ebrahim Raisi said in a meeting on Thursday with Uzbek President Shaukat Mirzayev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all groups and ethnic groups in Afghanistan, which will lead to the restoration of peace and stability in this country," Raisi insisted.

Both Iran and Tajikistan share common borders with Afghanistan which has come under renewed control of the Taliban after 20 years.

Raisi also congratulated Mirzayev on the 30th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence.

The Iranian president also called for increasing economic cooperation with Uzbekistan in line with his priority to establish close interaction with neighbors and regional countries.

An activation of the Joint Commission and involvement of private sector can play an “effective role in expanding economic relations and interactions between the two countries," Raisi noted in the meeting.

He said that the current level of economic relations between Tehran and Tashkent was not the commensurate with the level of political relations, adding the Islamic Republic was interested in expanding economic relations with Uzbekistan within the framework of expanding relations with neighbors and regional states.

Raisi added: "I believe that your positive and constructive attitude can bring great blessings and fruits to the region and the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi emphasized that sanctions had not and will not be an obstacle to Iran's progress, a reference to the U.S. economic and financial sanctions against Iran in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO).

"At the same time, we are seeking the lifting of oppressive sanctions against the Islamic Republic," the new Iranian president remarked.

President Mirzayev, for his part, expressed his happiness over the meeting with the president of Iran, praising the experiences of Raisi during his tenure in the Judiciary and the effective fight against economic corruption.

The President of Uzbekistan noted that the two countries enjoy good political relations, adding that the common civilizational and historical backgrounds could play an important role in facilitating the development of economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

"Uzbekistan is looking for an operational roadmap to expand economic relations with Iran, especially in the field of transportation, and to make the North-South transport corridor more active centered on the port of Chabahar, Mirzayev stated.

