Police bust gang of illegal excavators in southwest Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian police have recently busted a gang of illegal diggers in Khanmirza county, southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

Three illegal excavators, who were digging in a historical site in the county, were detained in this regard, Mehrdad Javadi said, CHTN reported on Tuesday.

He also noted that the culprits were surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation and trial.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad is home to many nomadic tribes which make a source of charm for the lesser-known province. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

ABU/AFM

