Tehran hosting 3 international exhibitions

TEHRAN - Three international exhibitions opened on Wednesday at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds and will wrap up on September 25, IRNA reported.

The 28th International Exhibition of Food, Food Technology and Agriculture of Iran (Agrofood 2021) is underway with 300 Iranian and foreign companies in attendance.

Companies from Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Turkey, and the Netherlands are showcasing their latest products and achievements in the four-day event.

Also, the 20th Iran International Confectionery Fair is participated by 158 Iranian and foreign exhibitors.

Introducing the most important achievements and up-to-date technologies in the food, confectionery, and chocolate industries is one of the goals of this international exhibition.

Meanwhile, the 13th International Grain, Flour, and Bakery Industry Exhibition (IBEX 2021) is also underway with full compliance with the health and safety standards.

The opening ceremony of the mentioned exhibitions was attended by senior officials from the country’s industrial sectors, including Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki.

Back in December 2020, the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control allowed the country’s exhibition events to be held physically in full compliance with health and safety measures.

The National Coronavirus Control Headquarters announced health conditions and protocols for holding new exhibitions, and events would be able to operate only if these protocols are observed.

The said entity also requires the exhibition centers to control the national ID of the visitors to prevent the entry of people who have been checked positive for Covid-19.

According to Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC), the number of exhibitions in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) declined by 40 percent due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

